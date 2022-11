Not Available

Marica Hase is staying at The Upper Floor when she breaks the number one house rule and learns the true meaning of punishment. Tommy and pain-slut wife Cherie Deville team up to cane and flog her. Veronica Avluv takes on her greatest apprentice yet, the gorgeous Amara Romani. Ramon Nomar takes hold of these two hot anal whores and enforces the lessons of the day. Phoenix Marie initiates self-absorbed little slut Anya Olsen into the sex slave lifestyle.