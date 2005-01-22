2005

The Upside of Anger

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 22nd, 2005

Studio

New Line Cinema

After her husband runs off with his secretary, Terry Wolfmeyer is left to fend for herself -- and her four daughters. As she hits rock bottom, Terry finds a friend and drinking buddy in next-door neighbor Denny, a former baseball player. As the two grow closer, and her daughters increasingly rely on Denny, Terry starts to have reservations about where their relationship is headed.

Cast

Joan AllenTerry Ann Wolfmeyer
Kevin CostnerDenny Davies
Erika ChristensenAndy Wolfmeyer
Keri RussellEmily Wolfmeyer
Alicia WittHadley Wolfmeyer
Evan Rachel WoodLavender 'Popeye' Wolfmeyer

