The Upside of Anger

After her husband runs off with his secretary, Terry Wolfmeyer is left to fend for herself -- and her four daughters. As she hits rock bottom, Terry finds a friend and drinking buddy in next-door neighbor Denny, a former baseball player. As the two grow closer, and her daughters increasingly rely on Denny, Terry starts to have reservations about where their relationship is headed.
|Joan Allen
|Terry Ann Wolfmeyer
|Kevin Costner
|Denny Davies
|Erika Christensen
|Andy Wolfmeyer
|Keri Russell
|Emily Wolfmeyer
|Alicia Witt
|Hadley Wolfmeyer
|Evan Rachel Wood
|Lavender 'Popeye' Wolfmeyer
