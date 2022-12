Not Available

The worst mass murder of gays in U.S. history occurred in the French Quarter, New Orleans, on June 24, 1973. This documentary examines the tragedy of the UpStairs lounge fire. There are interviews with an eyewitness, a son who lost his father, a rookie firefighter called to the scene, author Johnny Townsend, and artist Skylar Fein, whose exhibit about the tragedy gained national prominence.