A wealthy music producer (Peter Gordeno) lives in a hi-tech apartment which is run by a computer system called S.E.X.Y. However the computer develops human feelings and quickly becomes jealous of the would be female singers that hang around its owner. Soon the computer is killing the girls off by scalding in the shower, death by electric toothbrush while another unfortunate girl gets trapped in a sun bed which causes her breasts to explode