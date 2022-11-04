1930

The Vagabond King

  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 16th, 1930

Studio

Not Available

The story takes place in medieval France. Poet-rogue Francois Villon, sentenced to hang by King Louis XI for writing derogatory verses about him, is offered a temporary reprieve. His hanging will be postponed for 24 hours, and in that time he must defeat the invading Burgundians and win the love of the beautiful Katherine.

Cast

Jeanette MacDonaldKatherine
O.P. HeggieKing Louis XI
Lillian RothHuguette
Warner OlandThibault
Arthur StoneOliver the barber
Tom RickettsThe Astrologer

Images