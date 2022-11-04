The Vagabond King

The story takes place in medieval France. Poet-rogue Francois Villon, sentenced to hang by King Louis XI for writing derogatory verses about him, is offered a temporary reprieve. His hanging will be postponed for 24 hours, and in that time he must defeat the invading Burgundians and win the love of the beautiful Katherine.
|Jeanette MacDonald
|Katherine
|O.P. Heggie
|King Louis XI
|Lillian Roth
|Huguette
|Warner Oland
|Thibault
|Arthur Stone
|Oliver the barber
|Tom Ricketts
|The Astrologer
View Full Cast >