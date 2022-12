Not Available

In his small apartment in Masuria, Juliusz, 91, dreams of summer. All he wants is to escape to his cabin in the Carpathians, on the shores of Lake Solina, where he lives a simple, rustic life. Krzysztof, at 77, is a youngster by comparison. He came to the forest in 1981 to escape political repression and never left. He believes his life in the countryside is the key to happiness.