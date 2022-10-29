Not Available

A long-lost holiday gem, The Valentine’s Day That Almost Wasn’t, is now releasing for the very first time ever in any home video format. From Paul Fusco – creator and producer of NBC’s award-winning Alf (1986-1990) and the writer/puppeteer/voice behind the iconic television alien – this popular holiday TV special showcases classic, wholesome, family entertainment at its best. She’ll haunt you, she’ll taunt you, and fill you with fear... Rubella E. Slime has never been nice a day in her life, and this year she’s looking to make the world a much less nice place as well.