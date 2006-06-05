2006

Surprised by a paparazzi with Elena, his mistress, a beautiful top model, the billionaire Pierre Levasseur is trying to avoid a bloody divorce by inventing a lie implausible. It benefits from the presence on the photograph, a passer, François Pignon, to say to his wife qu'Eléna is not with him but with Pignon. Pignon is valet. It is a modest little man.