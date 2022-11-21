Not Available

The Valley is Ours is a tribute to Australia's greatest river and the valley that it supports. Homage to post-war progress, this classic film celebrates the abundance of the Murray River Valley; from agriculture to timber, fishing to mining, fruit picking to shipbuilding. Proud and optimistic, it also celebrates the spirit of the people as they overcome problems of erosion, bushfire and drought and makes a plea for further development, arguing that at least another million people could find happy homes in this fertile territory.