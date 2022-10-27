1970

The Vampire Lovers

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 21st, 1970

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

In the heart of Styria the Karnstein Family, even after their mortal deaths, rise from their tombs spreading evil in the countryside in their lust for fresh blood. Baron Hartog whose family are all victims of Karnstein vampirism, opens their graves and drives a stake through their diabolical hearts. One grave he cannot locate is that of the legendary beautiful Mircalla Karnstein. Years of peace follow that grisly night until Mircalla reappears to avenge her family's decimation and satisfy her desire for blood.

Cast

Peter CushingGeneral von Spielsdorf
George ColeRoger Morton
Kate O'MaraThe Governess (Mme. Perrodot)
Ferdy MayneDoctor
Douglas WilmerBaron Joachim von Hartog
Madeline SmithEmma Morton

