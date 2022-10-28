The Vampire Who Admires Me

Not Available

Macy, BiBi and Chelsea, are young fashion models who have signed on to shoot a commercial. To meet with the theme “Youth and Death”, the director suggests shooting the commercial at their boss, Mr King’s ancestral home on the East Dragon Island. King’s great-grandfather had once been a vampire and put under a spell in his family grave on the island. The girls are busy partying and shooting at the beach. Little do they know that the old vampire is awakened and three other people on the island had been bitten and are turning into vampires.