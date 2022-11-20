The Vampires of Bloody Island

Not Available

In her crumbling castle on a remote English island, the vampire countess Morticia D'Ath concocts her sinister plan. With her zombie henchman Grunt, and alchemist Dr. N. Sane, she aims to make all Vampirekind immune to the fatal effects of sunlight! Caught up in her evil plan are two bickering office workers and an enigmatic demon hunter, who must desperately fight to rid the world of Morticia's terrifyingly evil vampire army. Filled to its rotting rafters with creepy comical characters and plenty of exploding vampires, this cult English comedy is a laugh-packed send-up of every vampire film you've ever loved and a must-have movie for your DVD collection!