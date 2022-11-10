A young man begins an obsessive search for his girlfriend after she mysteriously disappears during their sunny vacation getaway. His three-year investigation draws the attention of her abductor, a seemingly mild-mannered professor who, in truth, harbors a diabolically clinical and calculating mind. When the kidnapper contacts the man and promises to reveal his lover’s fate, The Vanishing unfolds with intense precision, culminating in a genuinely chilling finale that has unnerved audiences around the world.
|Eugene Bervoets
|Rex Hofman
|Johanna ter Steege
|Saskia Wagter
|Gwen Eckhaus
|Lieneke
|Tania Latarjet
|Denise Lemorne
|Lucille Glenn
|Gabrielle Lemorne
|Roger Souza
|Manager
