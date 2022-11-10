1988

The Vanishing

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 26th, 1988

Studio

MGS Film

A young man begins an obsessive search for his girlfriend after she mysteriously disappears during their sunny vacation getaway. His three-year investigation draws the attention of her abductor, a seemingly mild-mannered professor who, in truth, harbors a diabolically clinical and calculating mind. When the kidnapper contacts the man and promises to reveal his lover’s fate, The Vanishing unfolds with intense precision, culminating in a genuinely chilling finale that has unnerved audiences around the world.

Cast

Eugene BervoetsRex Hofman
Johanna ter SteegeSaskia Wagter
Gwen EckhausLieneke
Tania LatarjetDenise Lemorne
Lucille GlennGabrielle Lemorne
Roger SouzaManager

