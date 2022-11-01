The Vanishing Virginian

1942

Lynchburg Virginia is a present day mecca for the influx of Baptists that study there at the world's largest Christian college and for the immigrating retirees that arrive frequently. Today, the central Virginia city celebrates their history but they had to "make it" first. A bygone time when it was an industrial mecca is the setting for this satire. A long period of an "old money and those that work for them" social structure faded only recently. The story is an accurate depiction of the varied types of daft characters that populated the elite when that money was new - during an era of boom and rapid growth. There is an addictive nostalgia to the black and white photography as well as the quirky acting typical for the times. Considered hilarious by the locals who "get it," this film is a treasure.