It is a love story. When the twelve-breasted boar's sow farrows thirteen piglets, not having enough "sucking space" for the thirteenth, she rejects it and for the most part such piglets die. This drama from the world of animals paints the harshness of nature to the unwanted "thirteenth piglet", which we named Gile Baksuz (Gile Bad Luck). The rejected piglet is taken and given shelter by another species - a roe and her fawn...