Through the rehearsals and the tour of the show based on Uncle Vanya by Anton Chekhov, Vinicio Marchioni takes us to the Italian province destroyed by the earthquake and the places of the Russian writer. The Vanja earthquake starts from the Chekhovian masterpiece to investigate Italian post-earthquake immobility through the tragicomic gaze of Chekhov, making the public aware of the extraordinary human strength of the writer. A journey into the Italian theatrical creation; a journey in the earthquake that destroyed central Italy; a journey into the words and soul of Anton Chekhov.