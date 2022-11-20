The Vasectomist

Not Available

For Dr Doug Stein, vasectomies are more than a career – theyʼre an obsession. He’s determined to make sure this procedure is available to every man in the state of Florida (all seven million of them) and as many others throughout the world that he can convince. He goes to places no other vasectomist is willing to go, and he does so with unparalleled passion and commitment. A legend among doctors around the globe, Doug is not your typical urologist. In Florida he is famous for his billboards that loom across interstate highways promoting low-cost, scalpel-free vasectomies. For three weeks out of every month, Doug takes his practice on the road. Piling all his supplies into a mobile van, he performs vasectomies all over Florida, often at county health departments and Planned Parenthood sites for men who have no health insurance.