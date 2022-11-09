Not Available

The Veil

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Blumhouse Productions

The story springs from the real-world headlines of religious cults and mass suicides. With Veil, it begins 30 years ago, when members of a religious cult known as Heaven's Veil take their own lives. The truth behind what really happened remains buried deep in the memory of the sole survivor, a five-year-old girl, who returns to the compound with a documentary crew as an adult. They soon discover something that is far more terrifying than anything they could have imagined.

Cast

Jessica AlbaMaggie Price
Thomas JaneJim Jacobs
Lily RabeSarah Hope
Shannon WoodwardJill
Aleksa PalladinoKaren Sweetzer
Reid ScottNick

View Full Cast >

Images