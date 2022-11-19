The Velvet Underground: Velvet Redux Live MCMXCIII

Not Available

The Velvet Underground decided to call it quits in 1970, and the last thing anyone expected was to hear from them again. When the Velvets announced plans for a reunion tour in Europe, opening for U2 on select dates there, expectations of a U.S. tour rose to a fever pitch. Tragically the Velvets broke up once again before reaching the states. The Velvet Underground reunion may never have reached America, but as live DVDs go, Live MCMXCIII stands as a fitting tribute to both Morrison and the legacy of The Velvet Underground. Track Listings: Venus in Furs White Light/White Heat Beginning to See the Light Some Kinda Love Femme Fatale Hey Mr. Rain I'm Sticking With You I Heard Her Call My Name I'll Be Your Mirror Rock N'Roll Sweet Jane I'm Waiting for the Man Heroin Pale Blue Eyes Coyote