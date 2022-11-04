The Verdigris: In Search of Will Rogers

Not Available

A songwriter from Oklahoma, Beau Jennings spent the last few years writing songs about his boyhood hero and 'Oklahoma's favorite son' Will Rogers, the legendary Cherokee-Indian cowboy, vaudeville performer, newspaper columnist and movie star. As songs accumulated, Beau realized the need to further explore the source of his inspiration, and a plan was hatched to travel the U.S. retracing Will Rogers' footsteps, performing songs about Will at locations where significant events in his life took place. Beau decided that the performances should be filmed for the creation of a feature-length documentary film and accompanying album with the working title The Verdigris - a reference to the river that runs through Will's hometown of Oologah, OK and through Beau's hometown of Inola, OK.