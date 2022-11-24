The Vernonia Incident

Not Available

Vernonia is just another quiet and quaint American town, smack in the middle of heartland U.S.A. But Vernonia's innocence is shattered one day when two crazed gunmen from the city ride into town looking for trouble. They find it as they terrorize Vernonia's kind folks, pillage the town, and murder the police chief for an encore. The urban scum think they've made a clean getaway, but soon find themselves on the run from an entire community that's armed, angry, and out for blood. The murderers now become the marked prey as the massive mob ensnares them in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse. Leaving a trail of bodies in their wake, the desperate men finally storm a farmhouse and take a young girl hostage--which pushes the people of Vernonia right over the edge. Never has revenge been so ultimate...