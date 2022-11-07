Not Available

Meet Captain BRET HUNTER (Ryan Caldwell), a former Alliance navy man gone AWOL, and his ragtag crew and passengers aboard the OVERLAND, a scrappy transport ship on the outskirts of the galaxy and the law. Along for the ride are: CAROLINE STACK (Jennifer Wenger), a formidable bounty huntress and co-owner of the ship. Ships pilot TRAVIS "YOKE" SANDSPUR (Peter Weidman), an old Navy buddy of the captain. RUSTY DUVALL (Zack Finfrock), awkward and genius ships mechanic. MARIBELLE CRAWFORD (Tybee Diskin), a runaway Governor's daughter and master markswoman as well as JON "CHOW" ZHOU (Ewan Chung), a traveling salesman/conman attempting to make a buck and show his worth on board. After rounding up ANNIE WHITEHALL (Alex Marshall-Brown), an unlikely bounty wanted for murder, Stack commissions Captain Hunter to deliver the girl to a border planet, but COMMODORE WOODRUFF (Vic Mignogna) may have other plans.