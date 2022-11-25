The Verve: Bittersweet Memories

Not Available

Renowned Photographer Chris Floyd captured the tumultuous life of the iconic band The Verve from the inside, as they toured as relative unknowns on their first American tour, all the way through to their farewell tour in 1997 at the very top of their game. Using previously unseen photographs, self shot video from the band and interviews, this is an intimate look at an important moment in popular culture. Chris candidly talks about the relationship he had with the band and reveals incredible insight into his process, as well as explaining his views on the meaning of the relationship between photographer and subject and what can happen when that professional line becomes blurred.