The Verve: This Is Music - The Singles 92-98

Not Available

Along with their contemporaries Blur and Oasis, The Verve has been one of the most influential bands ever to come out of the United Kingdom. Their graceful incorporation of nearly all musical genres--everything from classical, jazz, and trance--established their sound as something truly masterful and innovative. This collection of 14 hits from 1992-1998 features the inspirational anthem, "Bittersweet Symphony," whose opening strings are one of the most familiar orchestral pop arrangements of that era.