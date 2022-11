Not Available

The Very Best of Billy Idol: Idolize Yourself is a greatest hits compilation album, spanning the recording career of British punk rock vocalist Billy Idol. It was released in the U. S. on 24 June 2008. This DVD set includes 13 Billy Idol music videos. Compilation omitted all videos from Cyberpunk era and all singles and videos from Devil's Playground. The album has been certified platinum by the RIAA.