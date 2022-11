Not Available

Legends of country music Glenn Campbell, Charlie Rich, Anne Murray, Billie Jo Spears and Bill Anderson and the Po' Folks perform some of their greatest hits in this 12-song collection. Tracks include Campbell's "Rhinestone Cowboy," "Wichita Lineman" and "Country Boy"; Murray's "Snowbird"; Rich's "The Most Beautiful Girl in the World"; Bill Anderson and the Po' Folks' "Still"; Spears's "'57 Chevrolet" and many more.