Not Available

The album brings together famed artists such as Sting, Eric Clapton, Bryan Adams, Elton John, and The Corrs, whilst also including rarer tracks from Page & Plant. There are a total of 10 tracks out of the 17 on the CD that have previously been unreleased, as well as a bonus DVD featuring all the performances of the tracks which are available on this CD live from the MTV Unplugged Show.