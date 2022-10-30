The Very Best of WCW Monday Nitro Volume 2

Not Available

When WCW debuted Monday Nitro live on TNT in 1995 the opening shots of the infamous Monday Night War were officially launched. Fans tuned in each week to see WCW Nitro and its impressive roster of stars including Ric Flair, Sting, Goldberg, Hollywood Hogan, and the rest of the New World Order. Now, for the first time ever, fans can relive some of the greatest moments and matches from this historic show on The Very Best of WCW Monday Nitro. This collection is hosted by former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page and features eight matches and other historic moments