The Very Last Morning

    Emigration is one of the most pronounced issues faced by the post-communist Romanian society. With a script inspired from the life of the Romanian community in Cyprus, the film tells a painful, personal story in a world in which we use only numbers to talk about emigration, prostitution and suffering, as an unfortunate statistic. Abused by her step father, then driven away from home, Eva, a Romanian teenager, becomes a victim of human trafficking. She ends up prostituting herself in Cyprus. Years later, the young woman creates her own web of relations and becomes a full-fledged "courtesan" for influential men: politicians, diplomats, business people. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she is diagnosed with AIDS.

