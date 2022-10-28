The Very Merry Widows

Not Available

Renée is Laurence's grandmother and she intends to show her how to make rich men fall in love with her, in order to get their life insurance's money. Both women will meet several men in the course of the movie. Even the cynical Renée will fall deeply in love again. But even after getting married, Laurence and Renée don't seem to be able to love their husband for a long time. Will they manage to get rid of their rich, loving but irritating husbands? Will their husbands survive the experience? Or will true love triumph at the end?