The Very Poor, Inc.

Odysseus is a model employee in Haramis Inc, a large company with an unscrupulous boss, Mr Haramis. When an oil spill puts the boss in a difficult situation, Odysseus gets the blame and he is sent to jail unfairly. In jail, he meets a junkyard dealer and an out-of-work mathematician with a fixation on the chaos theory. The three meet again once out of jail and decide to start a rubbish recycling company, which unfortunately, soon becomes successful enough to challenge the profits of Haramis Inc. Odysseus and his former boss cross swords again and end up in court - The moot point, who owns rubbish?