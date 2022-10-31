The Vessel

Not Available

A group of paranormal investigators search a derelict penitentiary for evidence of a wrongful execution, and instead encounter an evil that tests the limits of their sanity in this twisting supernatural shocker. 20 years ago, a man was put to death in this prison for a crime he didn't commit. Daniel Samsa (John Holgren) of the Samsa foundation is determined to learn the facts about that tragic case, and he's brought along the late convict's daughter Carrie (Daisy Leonard) to help contact him in the afterlife. Joining this pair in their supernatural quest is an ex-con named Hector (Dan Herrera), an itinerant psychic named Jason (Stu Brumbaugh), and an intuitive named Frank (Mick O'Day). But this mysterious building harbors plenty of sinister secrets, and when the prison goes on lock-down, the shaken ghost hunters realize this is one mission they might never come home from.