THE VESTAL THEATRE is a documentary shot in the lobby of a movie theater from behind the candy counter. The camera was turned off only when it ran out of film. It was shot sync-sound fixed camera. The movie goers could see the camera clearly (no Allen-Funt cute). Like Monet's cathedral, this same image would never have been the same again. The image is composed of complex, multilayered planes of focus. And I love the way people ask for popcorn and tap their dollar bills. Film time and real time are the same.