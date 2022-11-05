The Vicar of Bray is a satirical description of an individual fundamentally changing his principles to remain in ecclesiastical office as external requirements change around him. The religious upheavals in England from 1533 to 1559 and from 1633 to 1715 made it almost impossible for any individual to comply with the successive religious requirements of the state.
|Stanley Holloway
|The Vicar of Bray
|Hugh Miller
|King Charles I
|Felix Aylmer
|Earl of Brendon
|Esmond Knight
|Dennis Melross
|Martin Walker
|Sir Patrick Condon
|Eve Gray
|Meg Clancy
