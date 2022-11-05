Not Available

The Vicar of Bray

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The Vicar of Bray is a satirical description of an individual fundamentally changing his principles to remain in ecclesiastical office as external requirements change around him. The religious upheavals in England from 1533 to 1559 and from 1633 to 1715 made it almost impossible for any individual to comply with the successive religious requirements of the state.

Cast

Stanley HollowayThe Vicar of Bray
Hugh MillerKing Charles I
Felix AylmerEarl of Brendon
Esmond KnightDennis Melross
Martin WalkerSir Patrick Condon
Eve GrayMeg Clancy

View Full Cast >

Images