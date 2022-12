Not Available

Dawn French and Richard Curtis take viewers on a joyful stroll down memory lane as they look back at their favorite Dibley moments, and for the first time, tell the definitive story of the making of the show. The pair are joined by a host of guest stars and celebrity fans including Kylie Minogue, Hugh Bonneville, and Joanna Lumley, as well as writer Paul Mayhew-Archer, producer Jon Plowman, and James Fleet (Hugo Horton).