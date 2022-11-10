The Victoria's Secret Swim Special 2016

Not Available

Shot on the beautiful island of St. Barth’s in the French West Indies, THE VICTORIA’S SECRET SWIM SPECIAL takes viewers on an exotic trip with the Victoria’s Secret Angels. The special combines the hottest musical acts, the sexiest swim styles and the world’s most beautiful women. Joining them on the island to perform will be pop superstars Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas. Supermodels Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Lily Aldridge, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill and Vita Sidorkina share their perspective of shooting the hottest swim catalogue and exploring St. Barth island life – from the city streets to the beaches.