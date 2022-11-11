The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2010

Not Available

Despite all the difficulties with the organization, the 22nd show of the Victoria’s Secret brand did take place. Under the dome of the Shanghai Mercedes-Benz Arena, the most beautiful girls from all over the world showed 88 seductive sets of linen. As always, the show was divided into thematic parts, which this time turned out to be six: Punk Angel ("Punk Angel"), Goddesses ("Goddess"), Millenial Nation ("Millennial People"), Winter's Tale ("Winter's Tale" ), Porcelain Angel (“Porcelain Angel”) and, finally, Nomadic Angel (“Nomadic Angel”). From Victoria's Secret's “angels”, only Behati Prinslu did not come to the podium. For a good reason: the model and her husband, the lead singer of Maroon 5 Adam Levine, are waiting for replenishment in the family.