The Victory Will Be My Gift To You!

    «The Victory will be my gift to you!». This is the promise, which the 17-year old volunteer soldier makes to a very young hospital nurse, with whom he is madly in love. Many years later following a tragic accident the protagonist of our story will get hold of the volunteer’s diary. He lives is a bustling vicious city sparkling with steel and other expensive tinsel. He has achieved almost everything that a modern citizen might dream of – ha has successful career, a striking well-groomed wife and other attributes of his status. From time to time he shares his success formulas with hundreds of students of a business school dreaming of making a similar career.

