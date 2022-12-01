Not Available

Shot in NYC in 1984 and commissioned as a portrait of the Dutch expatriate artist Anton van Dalen, The View From Avenue A is also and more interestingly and profoundly, a portrait of another disappearing place, in this case, the dying (or revivifying, depending on your point of view) lower east side of Nest York. Deutsch brilliantly charts a history of a lost place, here not just a physical land- scape, but a landscape of the mind, that is, the artistic "bohemia" of the 60's and 70'e, changing soon to be completely gone, crushed, inexorably, by history." —Steven Simmons