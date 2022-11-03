Not Available

The View from Pompey's Head

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

20th Century Fox

Anson Page, a lawyer with Southern roots leaves New York, his wife and his kids for Georgia. His assignment is to investigate the case of Garvin Wales, a famous writer, now nearly blind and embittered, whose royalties have apparently never reached him. Back in his native South, Page finds himself immediately exposed to what he had fled : racial and class prejudices. But he also meets his former love, Dinah, now married to go-getter uncouth businessman Mickey Higgins. Will he find out whatever happened to 2,000 dollars in rights Wales did not cash? Will Dinah and Anson renew their love story?

Cast

Richard EganAnson 'Sonny' Page
Dana WynterDinah Blackford Higgins
Sidney BlackmerGarvin Wales
Marjorie RambeauLucy Devereaux Wales
Dorothy PatrickMeg Page
Jerry ParisIan Garrick

View Full Cast >

Images