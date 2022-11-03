The View from Pompey's Head

Anson Page, a lawyer with Southern roots leaves New York, his wife and his kids for Georgia. His assignment is to investigate the case of Garvin Wales, a famous writer, now nearly blind and embittered, whose royalties have apparently never reached him. Back in his native South, Page finds himself immediately exposed to what he had fled : racial and class prejudices. But he also meets his former love, Dinah, now married to go-getter uncouth businessman Mickey Higgins. Will he find out whatever happened to 2,000 dollars in rights Wales did not cash? Will Dinah and Anson renew their love story?
|Richard Egan
|Anson 'Sonny' Page
|Dana Wynter
|Dinah Blackford Higgins
|Sidney Blackmer
|Garvin Wales
|Marjorie Rambeau
|Lucy Devereaux Wales
|Dorothy Patrick
|Meg Page
|Jerry Paris
|Ian Garrick
