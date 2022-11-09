Not Available

Beautiful timescapes of some of the most iconic national parks in North America and also from one of the most isolated and mysterious places in the world – the Easter Island. From award-winnnig director Ikou Nakamura whose unique artistic approach makes his short films so compelling. Winner of the ‘Best Short Film’ and ‘Director to Watch’ at the 3D Film Festival, Los Angeles. The View in America, 15 minutes, is available without narration or as English narrated version. Easter Island is a 5 minute shortfilm without narration.