Following Kurt Cobain's suicide in 1994, a group of twentysomethings leave a small town in Alberta to go join the vigil for Cobain in Seattle in this humorous film. The characters in the grunge-fueled Winnebago include two estranged brothers, a tough vegetarian, a hot lady rocker and the strange Meg. Along the way, lessons are learned and wounds begin healing in Justin MacGregor's directorial debut, which has obvious appeal for Nirvana fans.