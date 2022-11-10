1958

Hollywood legends Kirk Douglas, Tony Curtis, Ernest Borgnine and Janet Leigh dazzle in this epic chronicle of brutal rivalry and bloodthirsty ambition. Roaring through the ninth century with powerful performances and brilliant visual drama, The Vikings is a riveting spectacle of brutal action! Bitter hatred divides two brothers. Prince Einar is the son and heir of a savage Viking chieftain. Prince Eric is his unknowing half-brother, the b**tard offspring of Einar's father and an English queen. When the Vikings kidnap a princess, her beauty inflames the desires of both men, forcing a bloody duel that decides their fate... and the future of the English throne.