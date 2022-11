Not Available

Hired in a luxurious guesthouse on the french riviera, Tiffany, who arrives from Paris, discovers the very special customs which take place in this establishment. Rules are clear: Anyone can flirt and have sex with who they want, in the most religious discretion. Phones and cameras being forbidden and confidentiality remaining very strict, Tiffany gives in to her most kinky fantasies but she always keeps a little something in the back of her mind...