Not Available

Vilaeiha is the story of the families of the Iranian's army leaders in 1986. Aziz is a 50 years old woman who enters the Villas complex with her grand children. Elyas is a driver who when comes here, all become tension that maybe he brings bad news about the army leaders who fight in the front lines. After a while Cima who is Aziz' daughter-in-law comes to take her children away with her.