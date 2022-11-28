The Village and the Cave

Not Available

The story takes place in a Karst mountainous area in southwestern China. There is a karst cave called "Fengyan Cave" inhabited by a Han village of 56 households and more than 280 people. Eight generations have been extended here. In the cave village, there is a special relationship that brings the whole village together to face the sinister nature; here, each member of this cave "big family" shares a "big roof"; they share the same Gods; drink a pool together; walk a mountain road to the outside world together...