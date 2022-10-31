The Village Smithy

Not Available

A duck may not look the muscled part, Donald takes his job as village blacksmith serious. First he fashions a new iron ring for an oxcart-wheel, and expertly makes it dance onto the wood, but then painfully experiences the laws of physics mercilessly punish any size error, worsened each time he insists. Then Donald services a shy-looking client: vain 'Jacqueline-ass' Jenny, who refuses to approve any of the shoe-models he presents, and therefore stubbornly resists his equally driven attempts to fit it on her back-hoof.