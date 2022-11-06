1989

The Vineyard

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 30th, 1989

Studio

Vineyard Partners Ltd.

Dr. Elson Po is one of the world's most famous wine grower. He has a magic potion which has kept him handsome and alive during the centuries. However, the magic which rejuvenates him seem to be less and less effective. As a side project he make movies and invites a group of young, aspiring actors to his island for a party, believing that the young, handsome actress Jezebel can be his new source of life. Written by Mattias Thuresson

Cast

Karen LorreJezebel Fairchild
Cheryl LawsonClaudia Lee
Sean P. DonahueBrian Whitman
Karl-Heinz TeuberPaul Edmonds
Harry MokWarrior (as Michael Quion)
Vivian LeeYoung / Old Mother Po

View Full Cast >

Images