The Violation

Mickey Dougherty has a crush on Oscar, the son of the wealthy family next door. Oscar has a crush on Mickey's sister, Tina. Fearing a burglary, Oscar's mother asks the Dougherty family to house-sit while they're at their daughter's wedding. Linda makes it clear that she doesn't want the Doughertys venturing beyond the family room, but once she's gone, Mickey invades Oscar's bedroom. Mickey builds a totem of Oscar out of Oscar's pants and shirts, seating the totem on the toilet and then touching it erotically. Distracted by his mother's drunken fall downstairs, Mickey hasn't dismantled the totem when the Heims return home early.