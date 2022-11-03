Not Available

The Violin Case Murders

  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Constantin Film

First Movie Adaptation of Jerry Cotton. FBI agents Jerry Cotton and Phil Decker are tracing a group of six murderer. Disguised as a vagabond Jerry Cotton is sneaking into the gang. Kitty, the leaders girl-friend, soon becomes Jerry's most important helper. With her help he's able to prevent a bomb's explosion in a school. The deadly attack on a rich collector he can not prevent. The gangsters fled with the loot, and a hunt to the death begins ...

Cast

George NaderJerry Cotton
Heinz WeissPhil Dekker
Sylvia PascalKitty Springfield
Helga SchlackHelen
Helmut FörnbacherPercy
Philippe GuéganSniff

View Full Cast >

Images